Jeffers Bend hosts over 200 for Naturefest

Over 200 people gathered at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center in Hopkinsville to celebrate the annual Naturefest event on Saturday, September 18. There were over 30 fun activities for individuals and families during the annual event, which is the culmination of a week of activities that included archery, canoeing, various animals that included sheep, reptiles, and an horse; a crawl through the soil tunnel, a walk in the woods with the Christian County Master Gardeners; bird watching, and old tire obstacle course, and a walk through the Botanical Garden.