MLB

Manoah helps Blue Jays top Rays 4-2, maintain wild-card spot

By Associated Press
KESQ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Alek Manoah rebounded from early control issues to last six innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 to improve to a major league-best 16-4 in September. Toronto maintained a half-game lead lead over the New York Yankees for the second AL wild card. Tampa Bay, closing in on its second straight division title, bis six games ahead of second-place Boston. The Rays, just 9-11 this month, have 10 games remaining.

kesq.com

#Rays 4 2#Associated Press St#Ap#The Toronto Blue Jays#The New York Yankees#Bis
