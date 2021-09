It feels like just yesterday that we were marveling at the fever dream that was about to be The Masked Singer, and now, somehow, the Fox reality juggernaut is back for a sixth season. A whole new group of celebrities have gotten all masked up, and the show wasted absolutely no time in getting down to the business of unmasking. Five singers made their debuts on Wednesday night, and only three remain, with at least one more unmasking (and possibly two) to come in Thursday's special premiere part two. Octopus and Mother Earth, we hardly knew ye, but we'll get to that.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO