Health officials comment on Pfizer news on COVID vaccine for children

MURRAY – Local health officials are reacting positively to news that Pfizer and BioNTech have completed their clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. According to Bloomberg News, Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE said their COVID-19 vaccine was safe and produced strong antibody responses in children ages 5-11 in a large-scale trial. In a trial with 2,268 participants, two shots of a 10 microgram dose — one-third the adult shot — produced antibody levels comparable to those seen in a trial of 16-to-25-year-olds who got the adult dose, the companies said, with similar side effects. Pfizer and BioNTech said they plan to submit the data as part of a near-term request for an emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and to share it with regulators in Europe as well.