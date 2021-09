Monterrey booked their ticket to the CONCACAF Champions League Final with a crushing 4-1 win over Cruz Azul. Monterrey came in with a 1-0 lead in the aggregate after the home win and grabbed an early away goal, which complicated things for Cruz Azul. Monterrey was able to handle the situation well and dominated an overmatched Cruz Azul. The match later on was marred by the homophobic chant done by the home fans that forced the game to be stopped twice, once for 10 minutes. Monterrey will now play a one game final that will be hosted by them on October 28th, as they face Club America to see which Liga MX team will win the CONCACAF Club Championship for a 16th straight time.

MLS ・ 11 DAYS AGO