Staunton River, Gretna postpone Week 5 games

Staunton River has postponed its Week 5 game against Alleghany, originally was scheduled for Friday, because of COVID-19 exposure. Golden Eagles athletic director Josh Smallwood announced the change via email Tuesday afternoon. The game was postponed because individuals at Staunton River have been forced to quarantine as a result of exposure during last week's game at Tunstall in Dry Fork. Staunton River won that game, 46-6, and improved to 2-1 on the season.