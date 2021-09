Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 21

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze immediately wanted to watch the film and see what exactly unfolded that prevented the Flames from scoring on any of four plays inside the Syracuse 5-yard line midway through the fourth quarter Friday night. Something didn’t sit well with him, especially after his team had been perfect in those situations to open the season and scored at an efficient rate since he took over in 2019.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO