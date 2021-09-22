CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE Notice of Sale and/or Disposition of Property WT's Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Self Storage (1981) Alabama acts no. 81-769 page 1321, Section 1, hereby gives notice of sale under said act to wit: as of October 8th at 10:00 am at 2041 Notasulga Rd, Tallassee, AL. Lessor will sell or otherwise dispose of the contents of the following units: Unit 7 Daronte Henderson 304 Benson Ave Tallassee, AL 36078 Unit 8 Samuel Beason 1250 County Rd 50 Tuskegee, AL 36083 Unit 13 Nicole Cobb 903 Gilmer Ave Tallassee, AL 36078 Unit 17, 49 & 50 Danyle Hutchinson 161 Barnes Ct Wetumpka, AL 36092 Unit 28 Diane Moon 304 Sims Ave Tallassee, AL 36078 Unit 31 Elizabeth Nice 5715 Notasulga, AL 36866 Unit 33 Heather Martin 2437 Churchill Rd Camp Hill, AL 36850 Unit 45 Rikteveria Hayden P.O. Box 781171 Tallassee, AL 36078 The Tenants have the right to redeem their property in exchange for the full amount owed as of October 8th by 9:00 a.m. Tallassee Tribune: Sept. 22 and 29, 2021 STORAGE SALE.

