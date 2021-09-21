CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Why Are There NO LUNCHABLES to Be Found in Some Yakima Grocery Stores?

By Reesha On The Radio
 7 days ago
Attention all you hoard-y back-to-school types: There is a Lunchables shortage in America*! This random public service announcement is good for you to know because I thought it was just ME that was having trouble finding some. Apparently, there are NO LUNCHABLES in town, at least not at any of the Safeway grocery stores I've been to. How was I to know Safeway would be out of Lunchables for the past three weeks!

Mega 99.3

Almost Time For Shreds and Meds in Yakima

Another Crime Stoppers Yakima County Shreds and Meds Day is coming up next month. The day is set for Saturday, October 23 from 9:00AM to 1:00PM At Valley Mall in Union Gap. THE EVENT WILL BE HELD IN THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE LOT. The event will happen in the...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Beer Bandit Breaks Out Of Tyler Wal-Mart With 6 Cases

Its the weekend folks, and that means we take a look at who the Tyler Police Department is looking for in this week's edition of #FindEmFridays on Facebook. Real quick, before we move on, I just wanted to take a moment and reminisce on one of the all time great beer heists in internet meme lure. I won't waste time retelling the story, but all you need to know is, the photo is from the Arlington Police Department from a few years back. I just wanted to show off his surveillance photo so you can have a quick laugh.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mega 99.3

You Don’t Need to Leave Yakima for Great Cheesesteaks!

Who's hungry? Foodie Fridays with Sarah J powered by Coca-Cola of Yakima and Tri-Cities has me traveling all over the Yakima Valley searching out the brand new spots, the hidden gems, and the oldies but goodies of the food valley! Feel free to send me a message, like Tara did this morning with the next spot I need to hit up @sarahjthedj or via our app or on our social media. I love food and everyone's got to eat, so let's go!
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

What’s the Correct Way to Eat a Tamale?

If you've eaten a tamale you already know but have you ever heard the story of the white girl on 1st street?. Back about five years ago I was working with this incredible lady who we will call Carey J. She had just moved to town from Oregon to work in Yakima and got a little lost on 1st street her first day in town.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

This Dreamy WA State Airbnb Mansion Gets Trashed in the Reviews

This dreamy Airbnb mansion in Woodland, Washington, that goes for $1,990 per night is getting some terrible, horrible, no-good, really bad reviews! It's hard to imagine there could be any such negative critiques, I mean, just LOOK at the outside of this stunning mansion! It looks BEYOND breathtaking. Is this a case of, "SOME PEOPLE JUST WANT SOMETHING TO COMPLAIN ABOUT!" or is there more to this place that meets the eye?
WASHINGTON STATE
Mega 99.3

Are You Donating to Panhandlers in Yakima? Stop Now!

After seeing the below post in the Facebook group WTF is Happening in Yakima, I realized who the real suckers in Yakima are. Heads up real quick, these girls aren’t homeless and are waving cars down to give them money. They are using a baby to do it to and are located down where Target is. I already talked with them and they were saying Yakima people were suckers. - James Vera via WTF Just Happened in Yakima? Facebook Group.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

What the Elf? Delicious Hot Cocoa Cereal is Coming This Holiday Season

I love breakfast cereal and always have. As a kid eating my Smurf Berry Crunch to now as a grown human being and enjoying my Apple Jacks, we always have a nice variety in our home. I'm always curious on the new cereals coming out and, as it turns out, the popular Elf on the Shelf has expanded from a children's story to a cereal line these past few years. The new flavor this year? Hot Cocoa.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mega 99.3

Close Your Eyes & Count to 3 Now Wish What Job Should Hire Thee

If you haven't already set up a LinkedIn profile and downloaded the Indeed app, I highly recommend it. As you're searching and applying for jobs, these accounts will start sending you more opportunities based on what you've liked and have been applying for. Social Media. Check out your favorite businesses'...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Just Shy of $2 M Spectacular Yakima Home for Sale (Gallery)

Fresh and ready to sell this Yakima home features 4 bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms, multiple living room spaces perfect for wining, dining across 7,400 square feet according to Realtor.com!. Love a place with a view? Oooh, baby! What about balconies, a swimming pool, polished hardwood floors with floor-to-ceiling...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

