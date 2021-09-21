St. Mary's Welcomes Reigning LSC Champion Angelo State to Town
ST. MARY'S (3-2) vs # 12 ANGELO STATE (5-0) Sept 22 | 2 P.M. | San Antonio, TX | Sigma Beta Chi Field. After back-to-back wins to begin the home stand, your St. Mary's Rattlers host undefeated LSC opponent, No. 12 Angelo State this Wednesday, September 22nd at the Sigma Beta Chi field. This will be the third consecutive game played at home for the Rattlers who are looking to keep their winning streak alive.rattlerathletics.com
