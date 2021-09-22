Amazon Has Hundreds of Cute Fall Jackets for Under $50 — Here Are the 5 Best

If there’s anything our TikTok algorithm has picked up on, it’s that we love a good home hack. Give us a video of someone mopping floors with laundry detergent, DIYing Ikea furniture or breaking down the best paint colors, and you best believe that we’re staying for the whole three minutes. Out of all of them, though, there is one category that we find ourselves scrolling for hours on end: organizational hacks. Not only are these compilations ingenious, but they’re so satisfying to watch, and there’s a certain sense of accomplishment we feel at the conclusion of each video. From color-coding cups and labeling jars to closet and cabinet systems that create free space we didn’t know we had, each one motivates us to get our sh*t together. It seems as if the hacks just get better and better, and somehow, we always find ourselves scratching our heads, thinking, how am I just discovering this now? Regardless, we guarantee that the seven organizing hacks below will make decluttering your home a walk in the park.

