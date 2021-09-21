Local Texas State University student, Taylor McNair, shines

University Federal Credit Union, an Austin-based financial institution, announced they will provide up to $100,000 in scholarships to Texas State University students. Through UFCU Score for Scholarships, the credit union will pledge $1,000 for every touchdown scored in football and $100 for every three-pointer in men’s and women’s basketball, every ace in volleyball, and every homerun in baseball and softball during the 2021-22 academic year. In a statement, UFCU CEO Tony Budet expressed the passion the company has to strengthen the local communities and students, both on and off the field.

