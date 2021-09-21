CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Local Texas State University student, Taylor McNair, shines

By Community Reports
 9 days ago

Sigma Alpha Lambda recently announce that Taylor M. McNair of Kingwood has become recognized as a member of Sigma Alpha Lambda, the national leadership and honors organization at the Texas State University. Sigma Alpha Lambda is dedicated to promoting and rewarding academic achievement and providing members with opportunities for community service, personal development and lifelong professional fulfillment.

