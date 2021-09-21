CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to turn off the sun glare in Call of Duty: Vanguard

By Joseph Pascoulis
Charlie INTEL
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta has allowed players to give the development team feedback before the game’s official release. Some players have been having trouble with the Call of Duty: Vanguard sun glare, claiming it’s way too strong. Luckily, there is a way to help the issue on PC.

charlieintel.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Vanguard's First Zombies Map Reportedly Leaked

Zombies mode has long been a staple of the Call of Duty series, and it seems that tradition will continue with Call of Duty: Vanguard. If a new leak is to be believed, a name for the first Zombies map has been revealed: War of the Dead. That bit of information comes from @TheMW2Ghost on Twitter, who has a pretty strong track record when it comes to leaks. The name is obviously a throwback to the works of George Romero, and it seems like it would be a nice fit for Call of Duty: Vanguard's World War II setting!
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta receives a two-day extension

Activision has announced that the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta has been extended and will now end on September 22nd, though no additional content will be added. Call of Duty: Vanguard’s second beta test was opened fully to all platforms on Saturday, giving those that hadn’t preordered the game only two days to play. Now, Activision has announced that the beta has been given a 48-hour extension, ending on Wednesday, September 22nd at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST. There won’t be any additional content added, in the way of maps, weapons, or game modes but reaching level 20 in the beta will unlock a weapon blueprint in the full game. Additionally, the Arthur Kingsley operator will be unlocked in Call of Duty: Mobile after the beta comes to a close on Wednesday.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'Call Of Duty: Vanguard' Beta-Free Codes, Schedules, Tips To Dominate Beta

Following last week's PlayStation Early Access, the second "Call of Duty: Vanguard" beta for PC and Xbox gamers has started Thursday. Players can use some tips and tricks to ace or dominate this weekend. PC, Xbox Beta schedule. The "Call of Duty: Vanguard" Early Access schedule for PC and Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation#Call Of Duty Vanguard#Twitter
DBLTAP

Cheaters Already Found in Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta

Call of Duty: Vanguard has a few months until release, but that hasn't stopped hackers from already taking advantage of the notoriously easy to bypass anti-cheat software in Call of Duty games. From blatant wall hacks to aimbot, cheating is already rampant in Vanguard. Cheaters Already Found in Call of...
VIDEO GAMES
GotGame

Preview | Call of Duty: Vanguard (Multiplayer)

Call of Duty: Vanguard is getting closer to its November 5th release, and Activision decided to give Call of Duty and PlayStation fans a chance to try it out early. An alpha version was released for the game, with a more extensive beta following. As with any alpha, it’s very limited and only features one rather unusual game mode for the franchise. Oh, and it was only available for PlayStation owners as part of a deal between the publisher and Sony.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Take a look at Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Damascus camo unlock

Is it possible to unlock the Call of Duty: Vanguard Damascus camo now in just the beta? Hackers seem to have unlocked the Call of Duty: Vanguard camos in the currently ongoing beta release, which were probably only meant to be available in the final version of the FPS when it launches this November. It seems like the Damascus camo will be returning for the first time since Modern Warfare, but can regular players unlock Damascus and other camos in Vanguard?
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Vanguard beta players report muffled audio

Call of Duty: Vanguard beta audio can sound oddly muted at times, as many players have expressed through feedback and – this'll sound far-fetched – memes. A popular post on the dedicated Vanguard subreddit thanks developer Sledgehammer Games for its "attention to detail with historical accuracy," particularly with regards to why "most of the soldiers have severe hearing damage from [a] lack of hearing protection." As user ian2345 argues, this is a tidy explanation for why "all of the weapons sound tinny and everything sounds muted."
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
purexbox.com

Poll: What's Your Verdict On The Call Of Duty: Vanguard Beta?

Well, Call of Duty: Vanguard's Open Beta on Xbox has been eventful to say the least. The issues started with the pre-order beta last week, where it was discovered that both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions were suffering from major visual bugs when running at 120fps, and there have been reports of issues at 60fps as well.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The best Revolving Shotgun loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

There aren’t many shotguns for shotty-spammers to test out in the early days of Call of Duty: Vanguard. Pickings are slim, but there are at least two to begin with. Described as an “experimental revolver-design shotgun” that has “surprisingly long range but typically takes two hits to kill and reloads very slowly,” the Revolving Shotgun is sort of a niche weapon in Vanguard.
VIDEO GAMES
jumpdashroll.com

First Impressions - Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Black Ops: Cold War: Warzone: Vanguard: Beta. At this point, it feels like my PlayStation 4 Pro is little more than a Call of Duty box. Since buying the console early last year, I’ve used it to play Uncharted, The Last of Us, Detroit: Become Human, Watch Dogs: Legion and last year’s Call of Duty beta. For as much as I love half of those games, it does feel a bit strange turning my console on for the first time in six months just to shoot some baddies in CoD, but then again, playing Call of Duty: Vanguard’s beta feels a bit odd too.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sledgehammer says it will ‘nerf the sun,’ fix other issues before Call of Duty: Vanguard’s launch

The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta has come to an end and there’s a little over one month left until the game launches on Nov. 5. Vanguard’s developer, Sledgehammer Games, offered a blog post this afternoon to wrap up the beta, speak about what the team learned from it, and give insight into some fixes that will be coming when the game is released.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

The state of Call of Duty — how Vanguard isn’t a game changer

Another year, another Call of Duty. Like clockwork, it’s during the leadup to the launch of the next entry to the popular franchise that we start to see a recurring theme around the internet: “I don’t care about Call of Duty,” “Call of Duty is not worth $60,” and the straightforward, “does it suck?” With 2021’s Call of Duty: Vanguard, the consensus is no different.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

How to get Arthur Kingsley Operator in Warzone & Cold War

Players can now get a brand new operator called Arthur Kingsley for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, who is straight out of Call of Duty: Vanguard. Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War are now in Season 5 Reloaded, giving players an abundance of Operators to choose from.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Warzone players are not pleased with new Arthur Kingsley Vanguard Operator

Since the Call of Duty: Vanguard Operator Arthur Kingsley was introduced into Warzone, many players have been unhappy with the way the Operator looks. As both Vanguard and Warzone use the same engine, many thought the Arthur Kingsley Operator would fit in and look great. However, it seems that is not the case to some members of the Call of Duty community.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Black Ops Cold War Forsaken Zombies map release date revealed

Season 6 will see the final round-based Zombies map be added to Black Ops Cold War, and Treyarch Studios has officially revealed the map’s name to be Forsaken and the release date when players will be able to experience it. The excitement for Warzone Season 6 and Black Ops Cold...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy