How to turn off the sun glare in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Activision has announced that the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta has been extended and will now end on September 22nd, though no additional content will be added. Call of Duty: Vanguard’s second beta test was opened fully to all platforms on Saturday, giving those that hadn’t preordered the game only two days to play. Now, Activision has announced that the beta has been given a 48-hour extension, ending on Wednesday, September 22nd at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST. There won’t be any additional content added, in the way of maps, weapons, or game modes but reaching level 20 in the beta will unlock a weapon blueprint in the full game. Additionally, the Arthur Kingsley operator will be unlocked in Call of Duty: Mobile after the beta comes to a close on Wednesday.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO