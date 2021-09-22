BOJ rolls out climate scheme, to disburse first loans late December

The pandemic may dampen long-run inflation changes, said European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, as digitalization could trigger a second wave of globalization based on the virtualization of services. But over the coming years, there is also a chance that prices will be pushed up, as today's supply shortages may induce firms to diversify their supply chains or re-shore some of their production, Lagarde said. "The pandemic has also introduced new trends that could affect inflation dynamics in the years to come. Those trends could produce both upward and downward price pressures," she said.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO