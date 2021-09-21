Taqueria Amor is Hosting a Weeklong Willy Wonka Event That Includes Hidden Golden Tickets

An online auction with a special twist is being held to raise funds for a local non-profit that provides a variety of services for Livingston County residents in need. Torch 180 was founded as a culinary training program for young adults with disabilities. Organizers secured the old Fowlerville Library building and then remodeled it serve as a training center, restaurant and home base. It had been set up for a grand opening in April of 2020, before the pandemic delayed it. Co-founder Rhonda Callahan said they are now working hard to get things going again and are holding a special online auction fundraiser to support their efforts. She said they have recently hired three students who will go into their culinary apprenticeship program that they are piloting. The hope is that they can grow to be the ones who keep the restaurant open on the weekends, allowing Torch 180 staff to bring in other people during the week to keep doing what they’re doing.

