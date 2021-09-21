CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Taqueria Amor is Hosting a Weeklong Willy Wonka Event That Includes Hidden Golden Tickets

By Hec
wooderice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaqueria Amor is Hosting a Weeklong Willy Wonka Event That Includes Hidden Golden Tickets. Manayunk’s Taqueria Amor is transforming into Timmy Taqueria and the Taco Factory for a week’s long celebration that includes new signature drinks and hidden golden tickets. The celebration started Monday and will continue until September 26th...

wooderice.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.5 KISSFM

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
RESTAURANTS
focusnewspaper.com

The Green Room Hosts Auditions For Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka, September 20 & 21

Newton, NC – Get ready for a world of “pure imagination,” and make plans to audition for Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka on Monday & Tuesday, September 20 & 21, 2021 beginning at 6:30 pm. Featuring songs from the classic 1971 film and new songs by Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse, this timeless musical will satisfy the most discerning sweet tooth! Follow the adventures of the 5 winners of the coveted Golden Tickets as they tour Willy Wonka’s mysterious and marvelous candy factory.
NEWTON, NC
vineyardgazette.com

Golden Ticket Winner Gets Tasty Reward

Clare Doyle of New York city is the grand prize winner in the Vineyard Gazette’s Golden Ticket contest. Ms. Doyle was chosen at random from the 54 people who reported finding a golden ticket hidden in an issue of the Gazette during the month of August. In honor of its...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willy Wonka#Food Drink#The Taco Factory
wooderice.com

Spataro’s Partners with Poi Dog to Create a New Hawaii-Inspired Cheesesteak to Benefit Charity

Spataro’s Cheesesteaks Partnering with Poi Dog’s Kiki Aranita to Create Guava Katsu “Hawaii-Inspired Cheesesteaks” at Philadelphia’s Iconic Reading Terminal Market. When his father, Domenic M. Spataro, ran Spataro’s Cheesesteaks, now owner Alex Spataro said there was one thing the second-generation cheesesteak slinger was known for: wearing an aloha shirt. Since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wooderice.com

Craft Hall and Mainstay Independent Brewing are Hosting a Ten Day Oktoberfest Celebration

Traditional Oktoberfest season across the pond may be coming to an end, but the team at Craft Hall plans to keep the German-style revelry going for the first 10 days in October, from October 1st to October 10th. Craft Hall decks the halls in elaborate German biergarten inspired decor, offering the perfect place for adults and families to join together and prost! The 35,000 square-foot venue located at 901 N. Delaware Ave. features an airy kitchen and beer hall, with an indoor playground for children and an outdoor door off-leash playground for fido-friends. Craft Hall will offer an Oktoberfest destination that only their unique and eclectic venue can. Guests can expect yards of traditional hanging ribbons, custom flags, oversized steins, new German-inspired menu, and more. Craft Hall will be offering Oktoberfest specials, decor and menus during all hours of operation. Craft Hall is open Wednesday – Friday from 4:00pm to 11:00pm; Saturday, 11:00am to 11:00pm; and Sunday, 11:00am to 10:00pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wooderice.com

Harvest Weekend Celebrates the Return of Autumn at Dilworth Park With Pumpkin Painting, Live Music and More

Harvest Weekend Celebrates the Return of Autumn at Dilworth Park With Pumpkin Painting, Live Music and More. Hay bales, cornstalks and pumpkins aplenty – Dilworth Park’s annual celebration of autumn returns with attractions for guests of all ages. Beginning Friday, October 8 through Sunday, October 10, Harvest Weekend will feature a variety of live entertainment, immersive décor and festive food and beverage offerings. Attendance is free for everyone throughout the weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Sandpoint Reader

Willy Wonka play auditions Sept. 20-21

It’s been a long time in the making, as the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the initial rehearsals and planned performances of Growing Dreams Productions’ Willy Wonka, The Musical. Local kids and teens can now plan to be a part of take two, as the local production company hosts open auditions Monday, Sept. 20 and Tuesday, Sept. 21.
SANDPOINT, ID
touringplans.com

Planning Basics: What is Included with My Disney World Park Ticket?

You know you need a ticket to get into a Disney World theme park, but once you have that ticket it’s not always obvious what is included with that ticket, especially to first time park visitors. Please note, I’m discussing here what items are included in a single-day Walt Disney...
TRAVEL
whmi.com

Golden Ticket Raffle And Online Auction To Benefit Torch 180

An online auction with a special twist is being held to raise funds for a local non-profit that provides a variety of services for Livingston County residents in need. Torch 180 was founded as a culinary training program for young adults with disabilities. Organizers secured the old Fowlerville Library building and then remodeled it serve as a training center, restaurant and home base. It had been set up for a grand opening in April of 2020, before the pandemic delayed it. Co-founder Rhonda Callahan said they are now working hard to get things going again and are holding a special online auction fundraiser to support their efforts. She said they have recently hired three students who will go into their culinary apprenticeship program that they are piloting. The hope is that they can grow to be the ones who keep the restaurant open on the weekends, allowing Torch 180 staff to bring in other people during the week to keep doing what they’re doing.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Infatuation

Taqueria Ramirez

From the lines on the sidewalk, you’d think Taqueria Ramirez in Greenpoint was selling coveted chunky sneakers or square footage to add to your bathroom. It’s better: they’re serving some of the city’s best tacos. This taqueria models itself after Mexico City’s legendary spots, complete with colorful plastic plates, as well as a choricera and comal custom made in CDMX.
RESTAURANTS
wooderice.com

Popular Mexican Food Cart, La Chingonita Finds a Permanent Home in Fishtown

Popular Mexican Food Cart, La Chingonita Finds a Permanent Home in Fishtown. A new Mexican restaurant is coming to Fishtown and its reputation proceeds itself. If by now you haven’t tried the grub from La Chingonita, soon you will. La Chingonita which operated as a food cart since September of 2020, will officially open their brick-and-mortar location at 413 E. Girard (former location of Sketch Burger).
RESTAURANTS
wooderice.com

The Bourse “Friday Night Fight Night” is Back and Their Screening Hocus Pocus Every Friday Night in October

The Bourse “Friday Night Fight Night” is Back and Their Screening Hocus Pocus Every Friday Night in October. Okay Hocus Pocus fans, here’s your chance to gather friends and family and head over to The Bourse Philly for movie nights every Friday in October. Beginning October 8th The Bourse Philly will be screening Hocus Pocus outdoors.
MOVIES
wooderice.com

The Reading Terminal Market is Having a Harvest Celebration With Specials

Fall is in full swing at Reading Terminal Market and Philadelphia’s historic public market is hosting a Harvest Celebration as part of Center City District’s Shop Center City Saturdays. From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, visitors can enjoy seasonal food and beverage specials, fall photo opportunity at the iconic neon sign, and arts and craft activities with the Fabric Museum and Workshop of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wooderice.com

Morgan’s Pier Presents Fall Fest on the Waterfront with Pumpkin Carving, Fall Decor, New Menus

Sweater weather is back – and so is the return of one of the most celebrated Fall Festivals in the region! Waterfront dining at Philadelphia’s largest outdoor restaurant venue will continue into the fall season. Morgan’s Pier Fall Fest returns for the seventh season from September 24 to October 30, 2021. Head to the expansive dining destination as it converts into an autumn wonderland – with five more weeks of stunning views, entertainment, new fall food and cocktails, seasonal beers and much more. Morgan’s Pier Fall Fest will operate Fall Fest seven days a week this year due to popular demand. Fall Fest hours of operation are Monday to Thursday, from 4:00pm to 2:00am, Friday to Sunday, Noon to 2:00am, weather permitting. Reservations are recommended for table service; walk-ins are welcome for all bar areas. Morgan’s Pier is located at 221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia PA 19123. Meter and free street parking are located nearby along Columbus Boulevard and in the nearby neighborhoods.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wooderice.com

The Franklin Institute to Host “Franklin Fright” Museum-Wide Trick-or-Treating and Halloween-Inspired Live Science Shows

Looking for something to do with the little ones? Well, the Franklin Institute is hosting their month-long Franklin Fright from October 1st-31st. “Experience one of the most fun-filled Halloween destinations around with the return of Franklin Fright. Back by popular demand, young witches and warlocks, ghosts, and goblins are invited to trick-or-treat by knocking on friendly decorated doors in exhibits throughout the museum. New this year, meet Dr. Franklinstein, joined by her science sidekicks for one of several all-new live science shows. Watch as they perform explosive experiments, dastardly demonstrations, and spooky science with frighteningly funny results!” See full schedule below:
MUSEUMS

Comments / 0

Community Policy