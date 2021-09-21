RIA leaders talk growing M&A market, succession planning and future bear market
There are three things Jim Dickson, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth, looks for when acquiring advisors: “Culture, culture, culture.”. “It's either a fit, or it's not,” he said. “You can try to make things work that you know in your heart aren't going to work. I think each of us have unique cultures and each of us have unique values, and the best thing you can do is stick to it. … I tell my team all the time, ‘let's find our tribe,’ people that value what we do and the value that we add. And if we get that right, everything else will take care of itself.”www.financial-planning.com
Comments / 0