A Tasty ‘Taste of EG’ Stroll

This is as close to Jurassic Park as you can get. If you are looking for something to do with the entire family this weekend, Dino Stroll is it. Canterbury Village in Lake Orion will be will be transformed into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs throughout. You and your friends and family will stroll through this indoor dinosaur adventure and get up close and personal with almost 75 dinosaurs ranging from babies to life-size dinosaurs. Talk about making memories with your kdis, their heads are going to pop off from all of the excitement.

LAKE ORION, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO