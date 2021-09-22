CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Tasty ‘Taste of EG’ Stroll

By Elizabeth McNamara
eastgreenwichnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove: The lines for Rasa (below) and Raku Sakuru across the street were each so long they extended across Main Street, passing each other. The one-week delay did not appear to dampen appetites on Main Street Thursday evening, when many venues set up on the sidewalk to offer samples from their kitchens for the Taste of EG Stroll. With Main Street closed between London and Division streets, there was plenty of room for strollers to spread out. Thanks to the EG Chamber of Commerce for organizing, to the businesses who participated, and to the town for its help.

