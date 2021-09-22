CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox 6, Mets 3: Big hits when needed

Cover picture for the articleEvery game right now feels like playoff baseball, as the Red Sox are still fighting for their postseason lives. And for a time, this game was feeling worrisome. Boston had squandered a bases loaded, no-out situation in part due to a double play from Xander Bogaerts, and Eduardo Rodriguez went from dominant to having nothing in the blink of an eye. But the offense came through with some big hits, including a couple from Bogaerts, while the bullpen did the job with 4 2⁄3 strong innings. It was another big win against a team they were supposed to beat, giving them six in a row total, as well as another step closer to some meaningful October baseball.

