Red Sox 6, Mets 3: Big hits when needed

Given how close this race is and has been for some time now, it feels like every game is the biggest of the season. And in a way, that is always true. But this Mariners game felt like a true must-win, as a loss would guarantee another series loss and drop them out of a postseason spot for real. And it didn’t look great at all times in this game. Another terrible error proved costly and put the team behind, and the offense struggled all night. But Alex Cora trusted his gut with a couple of pinch hitting decisions in the eighth, culminating with a bases-clearing double from Kyle Schwarber to break a tie, and ultimately win the game.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO