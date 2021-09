Utah health officials reported nearly 3,400 new COVID cases Monday, but that’s a three-day total dating back to Friday. Another 17 people have died from the virus, four of them were between the ages of 25 and 44. That, too, is a multi-day total. According to state data, there are also four schools currently in the “red” level. That means they are required to test all students to continue holding in-person classes. Two of the schools are in the Davis District, one is a charter school in Salt Lake County and the other is in the Cache District. — Ross Terrell.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO