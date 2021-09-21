CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant breeding systems on the remote oceanic island of Pohnpei

By William Salter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can listen to this post as an audio file. Oceanic islands have long been considered ‘natural laboratories’ and have provided many key insights into ecological and evolutionary processes. Because the flora of islands originates largely from the nearest mainland source populations, immigration and extinction rates are dependent on both the distance to the mainland and the size of the island. Plant communities on increasingly remote islands should have greater capacity for long-distance dispersal. They must also possess reproductive traits that allow establishment from single, rather than multiple concurrent, introductions. Community-level studies of plant reproductive biology have provided insights into colonization history on a number of oceanic island systems, but studies on extremely isolated oceanic islands are still relatively rare.

