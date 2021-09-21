Katelyn Hawkins Moran, 30 of Beebe died September 14, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN after a long battle with COVID. Survivors include husband, Joseph R. Moran of Beebe; son Reid A. Moran; daughter Kinsley J. Moran; parents, Kathy and Jerry Harris of Austin and Jeff and Kim Hawkins of Wellsburg, WV, brother, Ben Hawkins of Austin, sisters Chrissy James of N. Little Rock, Clorissa Glenn of Follansbee, WV, Katlyn Chuchiak of Columbus, OH. There will be two visitations: Sunday, September 19th from 6-8 P.M. at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home in Beebe, AR and Monday, September 20th from 11- 12:30 P.M. at New Life Church 3400 W. Main St. Cabot, AR. The service will begin at 1 P.M. at New Life Church. We are asking that all frontline workers wear their scrubs along with Katie and Katie Bug Strong t-shirts are encouraged. Please visit www.smithfamilycares.com/westbrook for online guest register.