Restaurants

Inside Justin Timberlake and Sam Fox’s The Twelve Thirty Club

By AZ Business Magazine
azbigmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the most highly anticipated restaurant opening in Nashville this year, The Twelve Thirty Club is ready to make its full debut on Upper Broadway when it opens the dapper-as-hell, 400-seat Supper Club on Sept. 28, unleashing the final component of the progressive, three-story experience headlined by food and music. The restaurant is spearheaded by 12-time James Beard Award nominee and restaurant innovator Sam Fox alongside partner Justin Timberlake.

Phoenix Business Journal

Q&A: Sam Fox dishes on his venture with Justin Timberlake, progress on his Phoenix hotel

Sam Fox could have slowed down after selling his company, Fox Restaurant Concepts, to The Cheesecake Factory in 2019, but the restaurateur tells the Business Journal it's just not in his DNA. The well-known Arizona businessman talks about his venture with pop star Justin Timberlake and discusses the kinds of restaurants that will be part of his new Phoenix hotel.
