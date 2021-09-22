Inside Justin Timberlake and Sam Fox’s The Twelve Thirty Club
As the most highly anticipated restaurant opening in Nashville this year, The Twelve Thirty Club is ready to make its full debut on Upper Broadway when it opens the dapper-as-hell, 400-seat Supper Club on Sept. 28, unleashing the final component of the progressive, three-story experience headlined by food and music. The restaurant is spearheaded by 12-time James Beard Award nominee and restaurant innovator Sam Fox alongside partner Justin Timberlake.azbigmedia.com
