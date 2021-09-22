Inside Justin Timberlake and Sam Fox’s The Twelve Thirty Club

The cast of Saturday Night Live will look largely the same this season as it did last year, but a big change will happen behind the camera. Don Roy King, the 12-time Emmy winner who has directed the past 15 seasons of SNL, is retiring. Liz Patrick, who has helmed more than 2,100 episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, will take over when the show begins its 47th season on Saturday. Beck Bennett, a cast member for the past eight seasons, is leaving the show, and featured player Lauren Holt is also departing. The rest of the regular cast is set to return,...

