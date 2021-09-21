Potential Chemical Release Prompts Evacuation in Rural Mower County

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 911 hang-up call led to what was likely a long and scary night for members of the Dakota County Sheriff's Office. A news release from Sheriff Tim Leslie indicates deputies were sent to a rural residence near Hastings around 10 o'clock Tuesday night. After speaking with a person at the address, the deputies indicated the man did not appear to be a threat to himself or others, but around 10:30 p.m. they heard what appeared to be a gunshot. The Sheriff says, over the next hour, the deputies continued to hear gunshots, and at times, it seemed the shots were being fired at the deputies.

HASTINGS, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO