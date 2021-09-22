CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Shiva Negar & Jay Mohr Join Fox Drama Series – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Shiva Negar and Jay Mohr have been tapped for recurring roles on The Cleaning Lady, Fox’s adaptation of the Argentinean drama starring Elodie Yung, from The 100 writer Miranda Kwok, Stargirl EP Melissa Carter, who is showrunner, Shay Mitchell’s Amore & Vita Productions, Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

The Cleaning Lady - Shiva Negar and Jay Mohr to Recur

Shiva Negar and Jay Mohr have been tapped for recurring roles on The Cleaning Lady, Fox’s adaptation of the Argentinean drama starring Elodie Yung, from The 100 writer Miranda Kwok, Stargirl EP Melissa Carter, who is showrunner, Shay Mitchell’s Amore & Vita Productions, Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. The...
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

Betty Gilpin To Star In Showtime Drama Series – Talesbuzz

GLOW alumna Betty Gilpin has been tapped as a co-lead opposite Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise in Showtime’s Three Women. The hourlong series is based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who has adapted her book. Principal photography is set to begin in the coming months. In Three Women,...
INDIANA STATE
Deadline

‘Monarch’: Filipino Singer-Actor Inigo Pascual Joins Lead Cast Of Fox Musical Drama

Filipino actor, singer and songwriter Inigo Pascual has joined the cast of Fox’s upcoming musical drama Monarch in a leading role. He will appear alongside Susan Sarandon, Albie Roman, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto. Created by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch is described as a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans. The Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie (Adkins), Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Mohr
Person
Dylan O'brien
Person
Taylor Kitsch
Person
Thony
Person
Shay Mitchell
Person
Michael Keaton
realitytitbit.com

Is Teen Mom OG's Maci Bookout pregnant with twins?

An Instagram post by Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout has shocked fans, with a photo suggesting the MTV star could be pregnant with twins. The Teen Mom stars have previously come under speculation for sharing ‘clickbait’ posts on their social media pages, which link to news articles. This has left...
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Inigo Pascual to Star in Fox Country Music Drama 'Monarch'

Previously announced cast members include Beth Ditto, Trace Adkins, Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel and Joshua Sasse. The series follows America’s “first family” of country music, including mother Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), father Albie Roman (Adkins) and daughters Gigi Taylor-Roman (Ditto) and Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel), and son Luke Roman (Sasse). Pascual will play Ace Grayson, Nicky’s adopted son who also dreams of becoming a country star but faces some challenges along the way.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Monarch’: Meagan Holder Joins Cast Of Fox Musical Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Dave and Pitch alum Meagan Holder has joined the lead cast of Fox’s upcoming musical drama Monarch. She will appear opposite Susan Sarandon, Albie Roman, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto. Created by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch is described as a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans. The Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie (Adkins), Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Hannah Waddingham has signed with CAA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be repped by manager Nick Todisco at Atlas Artists, U.K. agent Peter Brooks at CAM, and publicist Annick Muller at Wolf Kasteler PR. Waddingham currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Apple comedy series “Ted Lasso” in the role of Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond. She recently won her first Emmy for her role in the show, picking up the statuette for best supporting actress in a comedy. Waddingham also won a Critics’ Choice Award and a Hollywood Critics Association Award for her work...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Drama#Drama Series#Shiva Negar Jay Mohr#Amore Vita Productions#Fox Entertainment#Homeland#Stanford#Fbi#Knight#Cbs Films Lionsgate#American#Seal Team#Blood Treasure#Cbc#A3 Artists Agency#Crimson Media
flickprime.com

Betty Gilpin joins Shailene Woodley-starrer drama series ‘Three Women’

American actor Betty Gilpin has joined the likes of Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise to star within the Showtime drama collection Three Women. The actor, who is broadly recognized for her Debbie ‘Liberty Belle’ Eagan function within the Netflix comedy collection GLOW, is the latest member on board the undertaking primarily based on Lisa Taddeo’s e book of the identical identify, as per Variety. The collection will discover the ensemble cast on their lookout to upturn their life trajectory, and is being described as an ‘intimate, haunting portrayal of American feminine need’.
MOVIES
Deadline

Rashida Jones & David Oyelowo Join Apple TV+ Dystopian Drama Series ‘Wool’

Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo are the latest big names to join Wool, the series adaptation of Hugh Howey’s dystopian novels for Apple TV+. They join Tim Robbins and Rebecca Ferguson in the series from writer Graham Yost and director Morten Tyldum and AMC Studios. Wool is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant underground silo, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. 2020-21 Apple TV Pilots &amp; Series Orders Selma star Oyelowo will play Holston, the Silo’s sheriff, while BlackAF star Jones will play Allison, his wife who works at IT. Wool is executive produced by Ferguson, Yost and Tyldum, alongside author Howey. Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack and Ingrid Escajeda also serve as executive producers on the drama. Jones is repped by United Talent Agency, Schreck Rose, and Oyelowo is repped by CAA, Hamilton Hodell and Del Shaw Moonves.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Candyman’ Upended at PVOD #1 by Reduced Price ‘F9’ and New Release ‘Escape Room 2’

As theaters await “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Paramount) and “No Time to Die” (United Artists) over the next two weeks, home viewing options are similarly on the rise. “Free Guy” (Disney), honoring a 45-day window, debuts on Premium VOD September 28. Friday sees two theatrical openers: “Addams Family 2” (United Artists) and “The Many Saints of Newark” (Warner Bros.), also available at home (on PVOD for “Addams,” HBO Max for “Newark”). That left a more routine week on the charts we follow, although some recent releases got attention as they made their first appearances. But price reductions, led by “F9”...
MOVIES
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Actor Michael Blackson Raises $10K In Funeral Funds For Late Anthony Johnson

Tributes from the likes of Friday star Ice Cube and Bow Wow poured in but, according to Johnson's widow Lexi Jones Mason, it was a lot of "fake love." Explaining that funeral costs alone would be in the range of $15,000, Mason asked for those flaking on their supposed donations to stop it with the lip service. "There's people that's saying that they're gonna give money…we haven't received it," Mason wrote. "Please stop the fake love please stop the fake calls please stop the fake texts. Just for our family…Me the kids and the grandkids, just stop it."
CHARITIES
Best Life

This TV Star Was Fired for Getting in "Unnecessary Fights," Executive Says

Fourteen years ago, what is now one of TV's longest-running shows endured a major scandal during its third season. In 2007, actor Isaiah Washington was fired from Grey's Anatomy after getting into a fight with a co-star and allegedly calling another co-star the f-slur. Washington, who played surgeon Preston Burke, and his former co-stars have spoken out about what happened many times since, but a new book shares more sides of the story.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Tim Donnelly, ‘Emergency!’ Actor, Dead at 77

Tim Donnelly, best known for his iconic role as firefighter Chet Kelly on NBC’s “Emergency!”, died last week at 77 years old. Donnelly’s older brother, Dennis Donnelly, told “The Hollywood Reporter” that he died last Friday, Sept. 17 due to complications from surgery. He was in his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy