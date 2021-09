After three weeks, we have a little better sense of how the NFC South is shaping up this year. In an unexpected twist, it’s the Carolina Panthers who are the toast of town right now after moving to 3-0 on the season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost in what might be a preview of the NFC Championship game in January, and the New Orleans Saints, ugh, got back on track with a win over the struggling New England Patriots.

