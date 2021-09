Covid has taught us many things during the past couple of years, like the value of masks, vaccinations and social distancing in dealing with a worldwide pandemic. But one of the most obvious lessons we have learned is that our leadership absolutely lacks courage. All it takes for them to reject science and best practices is a few loud and largely uninformed voices at a public meeting. School boards, country councils and even our own legislature cave to these voices and instead debate what level of crippling illness and even death among our children is acceptable.

