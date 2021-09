Ronna A. Hall of Seymour, Indiana passed away on September 19, 2021. She was born in Sturgis Michigan to the late Donald and Jeanette (Davis) Schaeffer. On October 8, 1966, she married Marvin Hall who preceded her in death on September 29, 2020. Ronna loved her Savior and was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church. She retired from Big Blue Store in Seymour after 30 years of dedicated service. Ronna was also a member of the American Legion.