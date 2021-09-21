CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

2021 Week 4 Missouri High School Football Rankings

By Marianne Everhart
kjfmradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKJFM SPORTS — Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.

www.kjfmradio.com

kjfmradio.com

Bulldogs take the win over Van-Far

VANDALIA, Mo. — The Louisiana Bulldogs picked up their second straight win of the season as they defeated EMO Conference foes the Van-Far Indians 41-6. While Van-Far continues to struggle finding their footing, they did see some bright spots in running back Brandon Eoff as he put together several back-to-back runs for the Indians. Most times, Eoff was carrying several opponents on his back as he gained yardage. Van-Far’s lone touchdown of the night came on a run in by Gage Gibson with just under two minutes to go in the first quarter.
LOUISIANA, MO
kjfmradio.com

Bowling Green scoots past Mark Twain to remain undefeated

CENTER, Mo.– The Bowling Green Bobcats defeated the Mark Twain Tigers in a crucial EMO Conference match Friday night. Going into Friday night’s game, both teams were undefeated and hungry for a win. Bowling Green came out on top 28-14, moving the Bobcats to 4-0 and the Tigers to 4-1. With 6:56 left in the first quarter, Bowling Green’s Marcus Starks was the first to enter the endzone, putting the Bobcats up 6-0 after a failed two-point conversion attempt.
BOWLING GREEN, MO
kjfmradio.com

Silex wins the 2021 Bulldog Invitational

LOUISIANA, Mo.– The Silex Lady Owls went undefeated on Saturday at the Bulldog Invitational tournament. Silex battled Elsberry in the championship game and walked away with a 7-2 win, good for a first-place finish. The day started early for the Lady Owls as they faced Knox County at 9:00 a.m....
SPORTS
kjfmradio.com

Clopton has big fifth inning to defeat Louisiana

CLARKSVILLE, Mo.– The Clopton Lady Hawks were victorious Wednesday night, as they defeated the Louisiana Lady Bulldogs 13-3 in five innings of conference play. In their last two games, the Lady Hawks have run-ruled their opponents by ten runs or more. Louisiana started out hot at the plate and posted...
LOUISIANA STATE
kjfmradio.com

The Twin Pike Ryder Cup returns to Illinois

EAGLE 102 SPORTS – The 2021 Twin Pike Ryder Cup was claimed by Old Orchard Country Club after a spirited weekend of competition that saw the outcome decided on the final hole of the day. Nate Colton of Old Orchard, competing in his first Ryder Cup competition, was able to win his final two holes of the day to secure a 14 ½ to 13 ½ point victory and take the trophy back to Pike County, Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE

