2021 Week 4 Missouri High School Football Rankings

VANDALIA, Mo. — The Louisiana Bulldogs picked up their second straight win of the season as they defeated EMO Conference foes the Van-Far Indians 41-6. While Van-Far continues to struggle finding their footing, they did see some bright spots in running back Brandon Eoff as he put together several back-to-back runs for the Indians. Most times, Eoff was carrying several opponents on his back as he gained yardage. Van-Far’s lone touchdown of the night came on a run in by Gage Gibson with just under two minutes to go in the first quarter.

LOUISIANA, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO