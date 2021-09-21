CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainbow Six Siege Update 2.13 Patch Notes

By Diego Perez
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 2.13 has arrived for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the Y6S3.1 update and it is currently rolling out across all platforms. It weighs in at roughly 1 GB depending on your platform of choice. This Siege update addresses an issue that reduced Montagne and Blitz’s hip-fire spread after switching windows on PC. A handful of collision and clipping issues have been fixed on a few maps as well. Here’s everything new with Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege update 2.13.

