Fredericksburg, VA

Ava Laurénne Bride buys National Bank building in downtown Fredericksburg

By CATHY JETT FOR THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Free Lance-Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIts handsome brick façade and tall, arched windows have made a historic building in downtown Fredericksburg a memorable spot for brides to select the gown of their dreams. Now the building itself is about to become a dream come true for owners of Ava Laurénne Bride, the boutique that has been renting the former Planters National Bank building at 1000 Princess Anne St. since 2019. Owners Gabe and Wendy Rivera have signed a contract to buy it from Battle Creek Construction’s partners for $2.5 million. The sale is expected to close by the end of the month.

fredericksburg.com

