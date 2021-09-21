CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady On The Cusp Of 80K Yards And More

By Ian Glendon
fullpresscoverage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sitting comfortably at 2-0 thanks in large part to the play of 44-year-old quarterback Tom Brady. Through two weeks, Brady leads the league with nine touchdown passes, his highest total to start a season through two games. He is averaging 327.5 yards a game passing with just two interceptions and one fumble. Not a bad start for the guy playing in his 21st NFL season and coming off his seventh Super Bowl win. In addition to the superb start to this season, Brady has his sights set on some larger career milestones within his reach.

fullpresscoverage.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
The Spun

Kurt Warner Clarifies Comments About Tom Brady

Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL analyst Kurt Warner has always had the nicest of things to say about Tom Brady. But some recent comments he made about Brady have forced him to clarify what he meant. Last night Warner tweeted at Brady that he probably could have played until...
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Drew Brees
FanSided

Peyton Manning takes a shot at Tom Brady during broadcast

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady don’t pass up an opportunity for a joke. In the middle of the the first broadcast of Monday night football this year between the Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens, which ended with an overtime win for the former, Peyton Manning took no time at all to throw a dig at his once-rival, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
FanSided

The hero of the Buccaneers isn’t quarterback Tom Brady

The Buccaneers have more than one obvious hero. Ever since his arrival, it’s no secret that Tom Brady has made a nearly immeasurable impact on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite his age, his caliber of skill has barely, if at all, decreased, and his leadership and experience is second to none in the league.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cusp#Nhl#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Nhl Revamped Rosters#Metropolitan Division Pt
CBS Boston

Report: Tom Brady Personally Recruits Richard Sherman To Buccaneers

BOSTON (CBS) — In last year’s Super Bowl, it was Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, and Leonard Fournette — three players who were personally recruited by Tom Brady to join the Buccaneers — who scored touchdowns for Tampa Bay. Now, Brady is trying his hand at playing GM for the defense, too. NFL Network reported that Sherman spent Tuesday visiting the Buccaneers. And Mike Garafolo said that the recruitment of the free-agent cornerback is all Brady’s doing. “[Brady] has been speaking directly to Richard Sherman, trying to recruit him to Tampa,” Mike Garafolo said on NFL Network, jokingly referring to Brady as the assistant...
NFL
nickiswift.com

How Tall Is Tom Brady?

There's no doubt that the arguably intriguing Tom Brady stands out and has made his mark on the world, especially when it comes to the sports scene. As a professional football player who has found a staggering amount of success as a quarterback first with the New England Patriots and then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has thrilled fans of the game as a formidable figure on the field.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Will Make NFL History On Thursday Night

This year marks 21 seasons of Tom Brady as an NFL star. After riding the pine in 2000 as a rookie, the unheralded second-year pro took over for the injured Drew Bledsoe as New England Patriots starting quarterback the following year, leading the franchise to a shocking Super Bowl win.
NFL
247Sports

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers coach says it's 'a shame' Dak Prescott had to face Tom Brady

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grabbed the attention of the country on Thursday night with his performance in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Prescott’s play earned him tons of praise and respect, it was not enough to overcome one major hurdle. Going against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it was always going to be an uphill battle, according to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
The Spun

Matthew Stafford Reacts To The Matchup Against Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady have crossed paths several times in the NFL regular season, with Brady boasting a 2-1 record against Stafford. They face off again this Sunday, and Stafford is looking forward to the meeting. Speaking to the media this week, Stafford said that it will be a...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy