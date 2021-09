Jo Lasorda died in her Fullerton home on Monday night surrounded by her loved ones, the Dodgers announced. Lasorda, who was married to Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda for over 70 years, was 91 years old. Greenville, South Carolina is where Jo and Tommy met in 1949, when Lasorda was a 21-year-old pitcher in the Class-A South Atlantic League in his first year in the Dodgers system.

