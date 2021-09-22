CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akai built a ‘cheap’ controller for its MPC 2 software (updated)

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAkai’s MPC hardware is normally an expensive investment — you’re looking at $699 for the ‘entry’ One production studio. That ecosystem just became much more affordable if you have a computer, however. The company has introduced an MPC Studio controller built solely to tie in with MPC 2 software on your Mac or PC. Plug it in and you can produce tunes with the signature 16 drum pads (with pressure, velocity and aftertouch control) as well as an assignable touch strip that lets you twist instruments and synths. A color LCD helps keep your focus on the controller when you’re chopping samples or fine-tuning effects.

