Hopkinsville, KY

Wanda Sue Stewart

Kentucky New Era
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWanda Sue Stewart, 85, of Hopkinsville, died at 10:04 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at Jennie Stuart Medical Center. Funerals services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home with Brother David Spears officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgetop Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until the funeral hour. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

www.kentuckynewera.com

