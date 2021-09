Love it or loathe it, social media has not only transformed the online landscape, it has become deeply woven into our global fabric and now pervades our everyday lives. Following accelerated growth during the pandemic, more than half the world's population is now said to be using social media, and the numbers here in the UK are showing no signs of slowing. According to recent statistics, there are now over 48 million active social media users on our shores, and the average UK user is estimated to spend a staggering 110 minutes on social media per day.

