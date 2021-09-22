Sports Spotlight: New Bern golfer Maddy Vogan uses positive mentality to card 6 birdies in 9 hole round

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local golfer has grown her skills and mentality on the course. New Bern’s Maddy Vogan is this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight. “When I was little I used to like to watch it on TV like the guys play and then one day me and my dad just sitting down said maybe you should play golf,” says New Bern junior Maddy Vogan, “I started playing and did junior golf here at the Emerald and met Mr. Jerry, Jerry Briel. It’s all him.. And ever since then I’ve just been hooked.”