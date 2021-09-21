Taylor's 5 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Many residents continue to get frustrated as they wait for their yard debris to be picked up after Hurricane Ida. But one city spokesperson mentions a plan in action. Today is the last day of summer, and it's going to be hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Some pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. A cold front may spark a few more showers overnight tonight. Much drier and cooler air will be moving in by Wednesday and Thursday.www.wlox.com
