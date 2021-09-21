CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor's 5 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany residents continue to get frustrated as they wait for their yard debris to be picked up after Hurricane Ida. But one city spokesperson mentions a plan in action. Today is the last day of summer, and it's going to be hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Some pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. A cold front may spark a few more showers overnight tonight. Much drier and cooler air will be moving in by Wednesday and Thursday.

www.wlox.com

fox5atlanta.com

Tuesday's noon weather forecast

Expect clear skies and more temperatures in the 80s for the next few days. Overnight lows are in the 60s. Looking ahead to possible showers this weekend.
WIS-TV

First Alert Forecast: Warm temps for the rest of this week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking summer-like weather in the Midlands this week. · We are getting up to around 90 today and Thursday, very summer-like. · A little more cloud coverage possible Thursday, and more humidity Friday with a few shower chances. · Sunshine is expected for Saturday and...
COLUMBIA, SC
#First Alert#Forecast Wesley
wbrz.com

Tuesday PM Forecast: another wet day on the way

Expect to follow up one gloomy, damp day with another. The area may dry out just a bit to end the week. Next 24 Hours: The widespread rain will taper to just spotty showers overnight. Clouds will remain thick and low temperatures will not escape the low 70s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is anticipated for Wednesday, especially during the second half of the day. With drier time in the morning, high temperatures will chug into the low 80s. Similar to Tuesday, any thunderstorms will be capable of briefly heavy rain, potentially leading to minor flooding of low lying areas.
WECT

First Alert Forecast: distant Sam to send swell, sun stays at home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thankfully, Major Atlantic Hurricane Sam will not directly visit the Cape Fear Region, but episodes of enhanced swell, surf, and rip currents are probable in the early days of October. So, please be alert for updates and specifics from your First Alert Weather Team. Meanwhile, surf conditions for this final Wednesday of September include relatively mild one to three-foot breakers, a low to moderate risk of rip currents, and water temperatures near 77.
WILMINGTON, NC
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast (9/29 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Today will start off mostly sunny in the morning and early afternoon, similar to yesterday. A low pressure in eastern New Mexico will push into the Texas panhandle today, forcing the dry-line from yesterday to move into western Texoma again. Showers and storms will fire up ahead of the dry-line again in the mid-to-late afternoon sometime around 5:00 pm. Rain chances will be much more limited than yesterday, with the best areas to see rain will be in North Texas along and south of the I-44 corridor. Isolated strong-to-severe storms are possible again today for those who see rain, with main concerns being gusty winds of 60-80 mph, strong downburst winds from collapsing storms, and hail up to the size of quarters. Rain chances should die down by the nighttime hours just before midnight. Highs today will be in the upper 80s with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.
LAWTON, OK
Bridgeville (DE) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Bridgeville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bridgeville: Wednesday, September 29: Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, September 30: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, October 1: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday,
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
Douglassville (PA) Weather Channel

Douglassville Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Douglassville: Wednesday, September 29: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, September 30: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, October 1: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, October 2: Sunny during
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
Rathdrum (ID) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Rathdrum

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rathdrum: Wednesday, September 29: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, September 30: Mostly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight; Friday, October 1: Slight chance of rain showers
RATHDRUM, ID
Donora (PA) Weather Channel

Donora Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Donora: Wednesday, September 29: Sunny during the day; while clear then patchy fog overnight; Thursday, September 30: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, October 1: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday,
DONORA, PA
Slatington (PA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Slatington

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Slatington: Wednesday, September 29: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, September 30: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, October 1: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, October 2: Sunny during
SLATINGTON, PA
Shiprock (NM) Weather Channel

Shiprock Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Shiprock: Wednesday, September 29: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, September 30: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while light rain likely overnight; Friday, October 1: Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during
SHIPROCK, NM

