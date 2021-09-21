Taylor's 5 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Today will start off mostly sunny in the morning and early afternoon, similar to yesterday. A low pressure in eastern New Mexico will push into the Texas panhandle today, forcing the dry-line from yesterday to move into western Texoma again. Showers and storms will fire up ahead of the dry-line again in the mid-to-late afternoon sometime around 5:00 pm. Rain chances will be much more limited than yesterday, with the best areas to see rain will be in North Texas along and south of the I-44 corridor. Isolated strong-to-severe storms are possible again today for those who see rain, with main concerns being gusty winds of 60-80 mph, strong downburst winds from collapsing storms, and hail up to the size of quarters. Rain chances should die down by the nighttime hours just before midnight. Highs today will be in the upper 80s with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

LAWTON, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO