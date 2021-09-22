CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ohtani hits 45th HR while surging Astros rout Angels 10-5

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SeBTP_0c42FP3X00

Shohei Ohtani's latest majestic homer wasn't nearly enough to turn back the Houston Astros as they steamroll toward another AL West title.

Ohtani hit his 45th homer in the eighth inning, but Aledmys Díaz and Kyle Tucker hit back-to-back homers and drove in three runs apiece while leading the Astros to a 10-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Ohtani connected for his first homer since Sept. 10, driving a solo shot off Houston’s Cristian Javier 445 feet into the elevated right field stands at the Big A.

“Chop that up a little bit, you might get two or three out of that,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said.

Ohtani has only three homers in September, but the two-way superstar is just one behind Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Kansas City's Salvador Perez for the major league lead.

With a 116.1 mph exit velocity that resembled his early-season feats, Ohtani also matched Mike Trout's 45 homers in 2019 for the second-most in Angels history. Troy Glaus hit 47 in 2000.

Ohtani declined to speak to reporters afterward, but Maddon weighed in on the AL MVP race, which some believe is tightening this month while Ohtani slumps and Guerrero contends for the Triple Crown: “I think everybody (else) is in second, third, fourth and fifth place.”

Jose Altuve hit a two-run homer and Martin Maldonado added a solo shot in another blowout victory at the Big A for the Astros, who routed the Angels 10-0 on Monday. Houston built a 10-1 lead in the sixth inning of the rematch before coasting to its 12th win in 17 meetings with Los Angeles this season.

“We know this team is capable to do it every day,” Díaz said. “The guys are taking great at-bats now, top to bottom. We’re playing good baseball right now, and hopefully we can keep it for the next month and a half.”

The Astros' (90-61) sixth win in seven games overall coupled with the Oakland Athletics' second straight loss to Seattle trimmed Houston's magic number for clinching the AL West title to four.

“That’s pretty good, but we’re just trying to win,” said Altuve, whose 29th homer left him two shy of matching his career high. “We’re not quite paying attention to the magic number just yet. We have 11 more games, and we’re trying to win them all and see what happens next.”

José Urquidy (8-3) pitched six-hit ball into the sixth inning, yielding four runs while staying unbeaten since June. In his fourth appearance back from a two-month absence with a right shoulder injury, Urquidy lasted almost as long as manager Dusty Baker had hoped.

“We were trying to get him through the sixth and build up his endurance, and then he hung a couple of breaking balls and gave up three runs,” Baker said. "And that’s why we had to go get him. He was very good up to that point."

Phil Gosselin hit a three-run homer and Jack Mayfield had a solo shot for the Angels, who have lost five straight while wrapping up their seventh straight non-playoff season. The Halos had their second consecutive embarrassing pitching performance against the division leaders, giving up up 18 runs in an eight-inning stretch spanning the first two games of this four-game series.

Houston got four hits and four runs off Angels starter Packy Naughton (0-3), who pitched into the fifth inning of his fourth career start.

Tucker hit a two-run homer and Díaz followed with a solo shot off Naughton in the second for the Astros' 10th back-to-back homers of the season.

“I made two bad pitches,” Naughton said. “I think I battled and came back pretty well, but you’ve got to hope next time you can come back and execute those pitches.”

RAW ARMS

Los Angeles has chosen to promote several pitchers with minimal major league experience to finish out what’s likely to be its sixth straight losing season, and the first four hurlers who took the mound Tuesday were rookies who came in with a combined 48 1/3 innings in the big leagues. Austin Warren was the only one who performed well, throwing a perfect eighth in his return from a four-week stint on the COVID-19 injured list.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: 3B Alex Bregman got the day off for rest.

Angels: Unless OF Jo Adell (abdominal strain) feels much better fairly soon, he won't play again this season, manager Joe Maddon said.

UP NEXT

Houston's Luis Garcia (11-7, 3.37 ERA) looks to extend his AL lead in victories and innings (144 1/3) for a rookie pitcher. He faces fellow rookie Janson Junk (0-1, 2.25 ERA), who will make his third major league start.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Angels star Shohei Ohtani won't pitch this weekend vs. Athletics

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon hinted Wednesday that three-time American League Most Valuable Player Mike Trout, who hasn't played since May 17 due to a calf strain, will be shut down for the remainder of the year because the Angels are 71-74 on the season and well out of the playoff hunt.
MLB
editorials24.com

Athletics vs. Astros line, prediction: Oakland the pick

The Oakland Athletics, clinging for dear life in the playoff race, will turn to Frankie Montas to give the team a lift Friday against the AL West-leading Houston Astros. Montas has allowed three runs or fewer in 17 of his last 19 starts and the A’s are 4-1 in his last five starts. The righty has done his best pitching in the second half of the season, with a 2.40 ERA and five home runs allowed in 86 ¹/₃ innings in 14 starts since the beginning of July.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Mayfield
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Jo Adell
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Phil Gosselin
Person
Troy Glaus
Person
Homer
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
NESN

Shohei Ohtani’s Baserunning Blunder Costs Angels In Loss To Astros

Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. Even Shohei Ohtani makes mistakes on the diamond. The Los Angeles Angels superstar committed a costly baserunning blunder Wednesday night in his team’s loss to the Houston Astros. The score was tied 5-5 in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the Angels loaded the bases with one out. Pinch hitter David Fletcher hit a fly ball, which looked like it might score Ohtani, who was on third base. Ohtani got a good enough jump to beat Chas McCormick’s throw but he neglected to touch home plate before catcher Jason Castro tagged him out.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Astros#The Los Angeles Angels#Al Mvp#The Oakland Athletics#Halos#Trainer S Room#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
houstonmirror.com

Framber Valdez guides Astros to 10-0 rout of Angels

Framber Valdez threw seven scoreless innings, Martin Maldonado hit a game-breaking, three-run homer and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 10-0 Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. The Astros also got a ninth-inning grand slam from Marwin Gonzalez and a homer from Jose Siri leading off the first. They...
MLB
cbslocal.com

Ohtani Bounces Back With Go-ahead Run As Angels Edge Astros

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — This time, the calls went Shohei Ohtani’s way. Ohtani came home on Jack Mayfield’s two-run double Thursday night and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Houston Astros 3-2 to snap a six-game losing streak. The two-way star from Japan tried to score the winning run during...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

No extension talks ongoing between Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Shohei Ohtani played his final home game of the 2021 season today, limiting the Mariners to five hits and one run over seven innings, while striking out 10 Seattle batters. Ohtani also added a single as part of a 1-for-3 day, underlining another outstanding two-way performance for the AL MVP favorite.
MLB
ABC News

ABC News

404K+
Followers
103K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy