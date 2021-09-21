AARON SNYDER: Chronicles of COVID
I squirted some “wicked apple” soap onto my hands as a steady stream of warming water flowed from the faucet. While in quarantine, my daily routine changed considerably, and there were few reasons to make the switch from glasses to contact lenses. Sometimes, though, a pair of fresh contacts greeting my corneas can be quite refreshing. So, on Wednesday, I washed my hands in preparation of putting in contacts for a couple hours.www.dailyindependent.com
Comments / 0