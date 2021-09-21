AARON SNYDER: Chronicles of COVID

BREED: Coonhound mix; SEX: Male; NEUTERED: Yes; shots current; AGE: 3 years; SIZE: Large; ADOPTION FEE: $125. Does your dog need a friend? Holton might be your guy! He is so wonderful with other dogs, having a goofy- yet-friendly manner of play. Holton will submissively roll over onto his back and show his belly, too. Though he was transferred from another rescue and his background is a mystery, he seems to have had training in the past. At the very least, Holton seems like he may be housebroken, since he never messes in his kennel and potties as soon as he goes outside. Like any hound, Holton would prefer an active adopter who will give him the exercise and outdoor time he needs to be happy. He especially loves to follow his nose on walks!

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO