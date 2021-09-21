Nowhere to Run: Charlie Webster’s call to action to make a sports clubs a safe space

The October issue of Women's Running for 2021 is out now! Here's what's in store... In the October issue of Women’s Running we’ve got a lot to celebrate! First of all it’s the 2021 Women’s Running Product Awards, and our chance to shine a light on the best shoes, clothing, tech and nutrition for women in 2021 – our panel of testers spent the summer rigorously testing all the gear so you don’t have to, and now the results are in. We also celebrate the power of group running with our wonderful cover stars who include the founding members of Black Girls Do Run UK. They talk to us about how their community has supported them and enabled them to run distances they never thought possible, and how they are using their community to encourage more black women to run. And we’re also celebrating marathon season! The London Marathon is taking place on the 3rd October, firmly in the middle of the global marathon season, and we cannot wait for what feels like a return to some sort of racing normality. We look at how you can minimise surprises on the day itself and, if you’ve been inspired by the London Marathon, how you can start training right now for an injury-free and super strong spring marathon. Happy running!

