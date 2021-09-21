CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nowhere to Run: Charlie Webster's call to action to make a sports clubs a safe space

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many people, exercise is a form of wellbeing; a space where they can escape life’s stressors for a while and enjoy moving their bodies. — Sadly, that’s not always the case. Earlier in the year we investigated how many women feel unsafe while running as part of ourWe Will campaign, and the results were shocking.

BBC

'I want to show people aren't alone’: Charlie Webster talks about abuse by her coach in new film

“If you’ve been abused, you don’t have to carry it by yourself or think you’re a bad person. I want to show people they’re not on their own.”. That’s how sports presenter Charlie Webster describes the experience of tracking down some of her teammates from the running club she was in as a teenager over 20 years ago. Charlie had been abused by her coach, and unbeknownst to her, some of the other girls had also been victims. Charlie hadn’t spoken to any of them since she left the club over two decades ago.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Sporting glory on hold as clubs struggle to cash in on GB’s Olympic success

Britain’s sports clubs have been battered by the pandemic, but Alex Yee is hopeful that his two Olympic triathlon medals will help rekindle desire to take part in sport. “I’ve seen so many people saying that they want to be a triathlete, and they want to go to the Olympics now – that’s amazing to see,” he said. “And I guess now the issue is: where do they go?”
WORLD
The Independent

Sports was Paralympic champ Chris Skelley’s ‘saviour’ when he lost his sight – and he wants others to reap the benefits too

It’s been a month since judo star Chris Skelley scooped gold at the Tokyo Paralympics – and he’s still buzzing. “I’ve still not come down from the high yet,” says the 28-year-old. “I think I’ll be on it for a while.”There’s no doubt a gold medal is always an epic achievement, but for Skelley, the gratitude runs very deep. Not only was it his first Paralympic victory, he credits judo for “getting me out of a very dark place” after his vision began to deteriorate aged 17.Skelley had always been sporty, taking up junior rugby and judo from a young...
SPORTS
womensrunning.co.uk

Inside the October 2021 issue of Women’s Running

The October issue of Women's Running for 2021 is out now! Here's what's in store... In the October issue of Women’s Running we’ve got a lot to celebrate! First of all it’s the 2021 Women’s Running Product Awards, and our chance to shine a light on the best shoes, clothing, tech and nutrition for women in 2021 – our panel of testers spent the summer rigorously testing all the gear so you don’t have to, and now the results are in. We also celebrate the power of group running with our wonderful cover stars who include the founding members of Black Girls Do Run UK. They talk to us about how their community has supported them and enabled them to run distances they never thought possible, and how they are using their community to encourage more black women to run. And we’re also celebrating marathon season! The London Marathon is taking place on the 3rd October, firmly in the middle of the global marathon season, and we cannot wait for what feels like a return to some sort of racing normality. We look at how you can minimise surprises on the day itself and, if you’ve been inspired by the London Marathon, how you can start training right now for an injury-free and super strong spring marathon. Happy running!
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The ‘bright and beautiful’ woman who was a ‘shining example’: Who was Sarah Everard?

A Metropolitan Police officer is to be sentenced over the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, the 33-year-old London marketing executive whose body was found in a Kent woodland more than a week after she first went missing.PC Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to Ms Everard’s rape and kidnap in June before admitting to her murder a month later while locked up at Belmarsh high-security jail.After Ms Everard’s body was identified, her family issued a statement, describing her as a “shining example”. They said: “Sarah was bright and beautiful – a wonderful daughter and sister. She was kind and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mirror

NHS nurse 'called in sick' to clean up company car after son shot love rival in it

A nurse is facing up to ten years in prison after she called in sick to clean up blood after her son shot a love rival in her NHS company car. Patricia Dean, 58, of Sowerby Bridge in west Yorkshire, called in sick to her job as a mental health nurse to clean the car after her son Vincenzo De Falco attacked his love rival on January 21, 2019, Jonathan Smith, and shot him in the knees in it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Fuel shortages: Police tell public to stop calling about petrol station queues

Police have appealed for drivers to stop calling them about queues at petrol stations as shortages continue.Some forces are starting to draw up contingency plans for refuelling vehicles, but national leaders say there has not yet been an impact on the ability to respond to crime.Essex Police said it had received more than 100 calls about congestion around petrol stations since Friday, mostly over traffic concerns.“We know it's frustrating but unless there’s a collision or a crime has been committed, being stuck in traffic isn’t a reason to call us,” a spokesperson added.“We’d also urge people not to abuse...
TRAFFIC
AFP

Calls to prioritise key workers in UK fuel crisis

The UK government on Tuesday faced calls for nurses, police, teachers and other key workers to be given priority at petrol pumps, as the army was put on standby to ease a fuel supply crisis. Filling stations across the country have seen long, snaking queues of frustrated and angry motorists concerned that a shortage of tanker drivers could lead to pumps running dry. But four days of panic-buying, even as the government insisted there was no shortage of fuel stocks, has left some frontline public sector workers unable to get to work. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News there were "tentative signs of stabilisation", as filling stations were restocked, although that has not yet shortened queues.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

London Marathon in talks with rival broadcasters as BBC contract nears end

London Marathon bosses are in talks with rival broadcasters as its contract with the BBC is due to run out after this year’s race.The BBC could lose its annual coverage of the blue-riband event, which takes place on Sunday and which it has televised since its inception in 1981.Race director Hugh Brasher said: “We have had a 40-year partnership with the BBC and we have been absolutely delighted with that partnership.“We will, in inappropriate ways, explore all sorts of other opportunities. What we believe is that this event lives on terrestrial TV.“This event is for Britain. This event is for...
WORLD
BBC

Northampton stab victim's mum calls for action over knife crime

The mother of a man who died from a single stab wound says there are "more things that we need to do to stop our children from needlessly dying". Four people were last week convicted of killing Christopher Allbury-Burridge, 33, in the Kingsley area of Northampton on 11 December. They...
PUBLIC SAFETY

