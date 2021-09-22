CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvell Jerry Trent

Arvell Jerry Trent, age 67, of Cadiz, formerly of Brandenburg, died Saturday (09/18) at Trigg County Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Trent of Cadiz; children: Michael Trent of Brandenburg, Brian Trent of Louisville, and Chad Washburn of Burkesville; sister, Brenda Hampton of Irvington; 15 grandchildren; & 14 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Friday (09/24) at 2:00 PM from the Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday (09/23) from noon – 8:00 PM EDT and after 10:00 AM Friday (09/24) at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 190 Bethel Church Road, Brandenburg, KY 40108.

