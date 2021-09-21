CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explainer: Why investigators are still probing Takata air bag inflators

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Why are U.S. auto safety regulators opening a new investigation into Takata air bag inflators installed in millions of vehicles built over the past 20 years?. Some of those vehicles have the original inflators that were installed when they were manufactured and some have inflators installed as replacements in vehicles previously recalled. In certain situations, mainly long exposure to extreme heat and humidity, those inflators can unexpectedly rupture, sending metal shrapnel through the vehicle cabin, with the potential to cause injuries and deaths.

Reuters

Exclusive: U.S. opens probe into 30 million vehicles over air bag inflators

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety investigators have opened a new probe into 30 million vehicles built by nearly two dozen automakers with potentially defective Takata air bag inflators, a government document seen by Reuters on Sunday showed. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday opened...
Beaumont Enterprise

US probes Takata air bags in 200 models from 20 automakers

DETROIT (AP) — Over 30 million air bags in more than 200 models from 20 car and truck makers are being investigated by a U.S. safety agency because they have the potential to explode and hurl shrapnel. In a document posted Tuesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it...
Reuters

U.S. agency confirms air bag safety probe into 30 million vehicles

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety investigators said on Tuesday they have opened a probe into 30 million vehicles built by nearly two dozen automakers that have potentially defective Takata air bag inflators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened an engineering analysis into an estimated...
abc17news.com

NHTSA opens new investigation into Takata airbags

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety regulator has opened an investigation into a potential problem that surfaced last year with 56 million Takata airbags but that the agency eventually deemed safe based on industry research. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has not posted an official document on the investigation yet, but said that it wasn’t aware of any injuries or fatalities due to the problem and that “the public does not need to take any action.” The NHTSA said it would publish an official report on the investigation later Monday.
gmauthority.com

General Motors Vehicles Involved In NHTSA Takata Airbag Inflator Probe

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a new investigation into more than 30 million vehicles over potentially faulty Takata airbag inflators. The probe includes an estimated 30 million vehicles built by over a dozen different automakers, including General Motors and rivals like Ford, Toyota and Nissan. The investigation...
fordauthority.com

Ford Motor Company Vehicles With Takata Airbags Subject Of New Probe

The Takata airbags saga has gone on for years now after defective inflators were found to be responsible for a number of serious injuries and deaths. The resulting recall became the largest in history, covering roughly six million vehicles across a number of automakers. Ford settled the Takata airbags consumer lawsuit over three years ago but has issued two additional recalls just this year encompassing millions more vehicles, and now, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a new probe into the problem, according to Reuters.
MarketRealist

U.S. Plans to Probe Over 30 Million Vehicles With Which Takata Airbags—Is Your Car One of Them?

Takata has gone from being one of the biggest automotive part manufacturers in the world to being the most recalled manufacturer. With a recall history spanning over 20 years, Takata ceases to exist. However, the impact the manufacturer had on the automotive industry resulted in vehicles all around the U.S. and other parts of the world having to be inspected for faulty parts.
Autoblog

30 million more vehicles being investigated in big Takata airbag recall

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday confirmed that it has opened an investigation into another 30 million vehicles that could be driving around with ticking time bombs — possibly defective airbag inflators made by the Takata Corporation. The concern is, the inflators can explode and, in rare instances,...
cbtnews.com

NHTSA probe launched into 30 million more Takata airbags

On Monday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that yet another potential airbag inflator recall could be on the way. Takata airbag inflators in as many as 30 million more vehicles are being investigated by the government agency as potentially defective. A document exclusively seen by Reuters on Sunday indicates that vehicles between the […]
KFYR-TV

14M drivers still at risk of exploding Takata airbags

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are still more than 14 million unrepaired Takata airbags on U.S. roads, thousands on North Dakota roads. All vehicle owners should take two minutes and visit SafeAirbags.com to check if they have an active recall, even if they had their airbags replaced in the past.
investing.com

Lucid Soars on Plans to Begin Luxury Electric Sedan Deliveries in October

Investing.com – Lucid stock (NASDAQ: LCID ) traded 6.5% higher in Wednesday’s premarket as the company said the buyers of Lucid Air Dream Edition models, its luxury electric sedans, will begin to get their vehicles late next month. Grand Touring, Touring, and Air Pure model deliveries are expected to follow....
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
arcamax.com

Ford CEO Farley calls for making EVs more affordable, bringing mining back to US

Making electrical vehicles affordable should be among the top priorities for automakers so that the average vehicle-buyer can purchase one, said Jim Farley, Ford Motor Co.'s president & CEO. "I'm deeply worried about the affordability," said Farley Saturday during a discussion as part of the Detroit Homecoming VIII events, during...
Robb Report

From the Aspark Owl to the Tesla Cybertruck: The 26 Most Exciting New EVs Hitting the Roads

There’s no denying it: The electric revolution is here. It may have taken a while—and probably longer than it should have—but the last couple of years have seen a seismic shift in the automotive landscape. Essentially every major brand, luxury marque and supercar specialist has committed to making fully electric cars. What’s even more surprising is how quickly these cars will be arriving. Between now and 2025, dozens of electrified coupes, sedans, crossovers, SUVs and hypercars are scheduled to hit the market. From the GMC Hummer EV to the Mercedes-Benz EQS and the Lotus Evija, here are 26 battery-powered vehicles...
Deadline

Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Electric Automaker Polestar Valued At $20 Billion In SPAC Deal

Polestar, the electric vehicle company backed by Volvo of Sweden and Leonardo DiCaprio was valued at $20 billion in a SPAC deal that will take it public. The company, founded in 2017 by Volvo Cars and Chinese automotice group Zhejiang Geely Holding, has two cars, Polestar 1 and Polestar 2, currently on roads in Europe, North America and Asia and plans to launch three new models by 2024. Existing investors include Volvo Car Group, Geely and actor and activist DiCaprio. The company Monday announced plans to merger with a SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, Gores Guggenheim, formed by the Gores Group...
AFP

Sales of US manufactured goods take flight in August

A surge in civilian aircraft purchases sparked a surprise jump in sales of big-ticket manufactured US goods in August, according to government data released Monday. The consensus among economists centered around a 0.8 percent rise in total durable goods orders, but Ian Shepherdson of Macroeconomics had predicted an "upside risk" due to the aircraft component given the seasonal adjustment factors applied to the raw data by government statisticians.
