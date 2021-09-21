Explainer: Why investigators are still probing Takata air bag inflators
(Reuters) - Why are U.S. auto safety regulators opening a new investigation into Takata air bag inflators installed in millions of vehicles built over the past 20 years?. Some of those vehicles have the original inflators that were installed when they were manufactured and some have inflators installed as replacements in vehicles previously recalled. In certain situations, mainly long exposure to extreme heat and humidity, those inflators can unexpectedly rupture, sending metal shrapnel through the vehicle cabin, with the potential to cause injuries and deaths.www.investing.com
