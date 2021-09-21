CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTCC partners with City of Fayetteville on fall plantings in downtown area

Cover picture for the articleFayetteville Technical Community College is partnering with the City of Fayetteville on two plantings in the downtown area in October. On Oct. 7, members of the College’s Horticulture Club will plant leafy greens and flowers in the large black Hurley pots that are located on the sidewalks on Hay Street in downtown Fayetteville. The planting’s theme is Beautiful and Edible, providing an opportunity to showcase colorful leafy greens that are more cold-hardy than flowering annuals alone. The Hurley pot plantings are replaced each fall and spring. FTCC’s Horticulture Club has participated in this project since about 2017.

