Flood Advisory issued for Hardin, Meade by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 23:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hardin; Meade The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Hardin County in central Kentucky Southeastern Meade County in central Kentucky * Until 115 AM EDT. * At 1116 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Elizabethtown, Radcliff, Vine Grove, Kraft, Rineyville, Saint John, Franklin Cross Roads, Four Corners, Howe Valley and Cecilia.

