The San Francisco Giants are the first team to clinch a playoff spot this year, and congratulations to them for that, especially given that it's a rare case in sports when a team can do something like this and really play the "nobody believed in us" card. It was supposed to be the Dodgers running roughshod over the National League West this year, with the Padres maybe providing a challenge. The team with the best record in baseball is staring down a playoff matchup against the team with the second-best record in baseball, their ancient rivals in blue.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO