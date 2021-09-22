CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SoftBank backs Steven Mnuchin's $2.5 bln private equity fund

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0MSO_0c428Zo700
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, December 2, 2020. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Sept 22 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group (9984.T) will invest in a $2.5 billion private equity fund set up by former U.S. Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Japanese conglomerate said on Wednesday without disclosing the size of the investment.

The fund, Liberty Strategic Capital, will be backed by SoftBank's $40 billion second Vision Fund and Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, which said it will contribute roughly 2% of the total amount raised so far.

Liberty Strategic Capital was launched this year and is based in Israel, according to startup data platform PitchBook.

The Financial Times had earlier reported that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) will also take part in the investment.

PIF did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment, while Reuters could not immediately reach out to Liberty Strategic Capital.

Bloomberg News, which first reported about the Mnuchin fundraising this week, said most of the backing came from Middle Eastern investors including the PIF.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
InvestmentNews

Soccer is the next big thing for hedge funds and private equity

When AC Milan host Atletico de Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, it will be a clash between Italy’s most successful team in Europe’s elite soccer competition and last year’s Spanish title winner. For the financial world, it’s also a matchup between a hedge fund based in New...
PREMIER LEAGUE
StreetInsider.com

SoftBank's Vision Fund sold 57 million Coupang shares for $1.69 billion

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group's Vision Fund sold 57 million shares in South Korean e-retailer Coupang Inc for about $1.69 billion, according to a U.S. regulatory filing. Vision Fund sold 57 million Coupang shares at $29.685 each, and holds 568.2 million shares of the e-commerce firm following the sale, the filing showed https://bit.ly/3ClGkxi.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Mnuchin Private Equity Firm Loads Up on Former Treasury Lawyers

Liberty Strategic Capital hires include Brian Callanan, Joe Clark. Charles Schwab adds pair of Big Law partners to in-house ranks. ’s newly formed private equity firm Liberty Strategic Capital has brought on at least three former Big Law partners who worked in the Trump administration. Brian Callanan, a former partner...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Mnuchin
theedgemarkets.com

Private equity firm EQT bids US$3.94b for Germany's Zooplus

BENGALURU (Sept 25): Zooplus AG, one of Europe's largest online pet supplies' retailers, said on Saturday that Swedish private equity firm EQT AB has made an offer to buy the company for about 3.36 billion euros (US$3.94 billion). EQT's 470-euros-per-share offer for Zooplus comes after US private equity company Hellman...
PETS
Harvard Health

How Private Equity-Backed Companies Can Move the Needle on Sustainability

Mark Adams co-leads Russell Reynolds Associates’ Private Equity practice; Joy Tan is a member of Russell Reynolds Associates’ Center for Leadership Insight; and Emily Taylor co-leads Russell Reynolds Associates’ Private Equity practice. This post is based on a Russell Reynolds memorandum by Mr. Adams, Ms. Tan, Ms. Taylor, and Alix Stuart. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Equity Fund#Public Investment Fund#Softbank Group#U S Treasury#Japanese#Liberty Strategic Capital#Vision Fund#Pitchbook#The Financial Times#Pif#Bloomberg News#Middle Eastern
CPA Trendlines

Exclusive: Inside Eisner’s Private Equity Deal

Is this the next paradigm shift for the profession?. EisnerAmper CEO Charly Weinstein calls the firm’s deal to take on private equity a new wrinkle in the profession’s decades-old struggle to secure fresh capital for expansion in an increasingly competitive marketplace. “Embrace change. Disruption is coming to the profession. Be...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Steven Mnuchin Raises $2.5B For New Fund, Investments Will Include “New Forms of Content”

That Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is providing an undisclosed amount to Mnuchin’s Liberty Strategic Capital may raise eyebrows in Hollywood. Former Trump administration Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is planning a return to media investing, though expect an emphasis on digital content than the traditional theatrical films he financed before his turn in government.
ECONOMY
SKIFT

Private Equity Backs Travel Upgrade Startup Plusgrade to Do Acquisitions

Expect more travel tech companies to mimic Plusgrade and get private equity backing to be able to do the acquisitions they need to grow during the recovery. Plusgrade, a company that helps travel businesses persuade travelers to spend more, has a new major investor. Novacap, a private equity firm with more than $6 billion (more than $8 billion Canadian) invested in companies, has taken an undisclosed stake in the upgrade technology vendor based in Montreal.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Saudi Arabia
Reuters

Private equity firm Advent to buy India's Eureka Forbes

NEW DELHI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Advent International will buy a controlling stake in Indian consumer electronics brand Eureka Forbes for 44 billion rupees ($597 million), its parent Shapoorji Pallonji Group said on Sunday. Eureka Forbes, now a fully-owned unit of Forbes & Company Ltd (FBGX.BO),...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Warburg Pincus Seeks $16 Billion for Private Equity Fund -Sources

(Reuters) - Warburg Pincus LLC is seeking to raise $16 billion from investors for its latest flagship global private equity fund, its biggest ever, according to people familiar with the matter. The New York-based firm is in the early stages of raising Warburg Pincus Global Growth 14, and prospective investors...
MARKETS
Reuters

Singapore to court equity listings with package including $1.1 bln fund

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Singapore moved to attract high-growth local and overseas companies to raise capital on Singapore Exchange and broaden the city-state’s appeal as a financing hub on Friday with a package of funding and incentivising measures. With a small base of retail investors in a city of...
WORLD
WestfairOnline

Wilton firm closes global private equity fund at $236.6 million

Wilton’s Commonfund Capital has closed its third global private equity fund, Commonfund Capital Global Private Equity Partners III L.P., at $236.6 million. The fund had strong participation from existing limited partners as well as a number of new investors; limited partners included pensions, foundations, endowments, insurance companies, family offices and sophisticated clients of registered investment advisors and consultants.
WILTON, CT
Reuters

Reuters

190K+
Followers
213K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy