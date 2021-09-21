CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portal Secures $8.5 Million Funding To Further Advance Its DeFi Platform

Cover picture for the articlePortal, a self-hosted layer-two wallet and true cross-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) on Bitcoin, has announced the completion of an $8.5 million investment round. Participants in the funding round included Coinbase Ventures, Arrington XRP Capital, OKEx, Shima Ventures, Republic.co, LD Capital, GenBlock, Monday Capital, Taureon, Krypital, Autonomy Capital, and B21 Capital. Senior executives and founders of the following also took part: Ethereum, DFINITY, MobileCoin, Tether (USDT), Galaxy Digital, Bitcoin.com, Republic, Centre.io, Polymath, Æternity, Hedera Hashgraph, Blockstream, Reef Finance, GlobeDX, FIO, Portion, and 4K.

