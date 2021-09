Ohara returns to sing "Keishō no Uta" for 2nd part premiering on October 3. The official website for the television anime of Rifujin na Magonote's Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series began streaming the second promotional video for the show's sequel (its second cours or second quarter of a year) on Monday. The video teases the characters that will appear in the second part, and it also previews the new theme song "Keishō no Uta" (Song of Succession) by returning singer Yuiko Ōhara.

