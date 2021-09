After a 16-month break, the granddaddy of reality TV shows has returned, but with a new look and feel. The worst 16 months of my life. That is how I would describe the time between the Survivor: Winners at War finale on May 13, 2020, and the Survivor 41 premiere on Sept. 22, 2021. Sure, there were a few milestone birthdays along the way, and my daughter graduated high school, and I guess that was all well and good, but there was a void. A void that simply could not be filled no matter how many oral histories (1), Quarantine Questionnaires (242), pre-season articles (16), or updated season rankings I wrote to keep myself busy.

