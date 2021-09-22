CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos Week 3 Talking Points: Defense will look to continue Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s tough NFL initiation

By Denver Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree key elements to look for in the Broncos’ Week 3 game against the Jets. Although it’s debatable whether the Broncos should be a double-digit home favorite against anybody, they are minus-11 against the New York Jets on Sunday. Since 2004, the Broncos have been favored by at least 10 points in 28 games, but it will be the first time since October ’17 when they lost at home to the Giants 23-10 as a 13 1/2-point favorite. During that stretch, the Broncos are 22-6 straight-up and 12-15-1 against the spread. The Jets seemed to be the perfect opponent for solving the Broncos’ slow starts.

